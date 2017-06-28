Bepong Meth. Primary wins 2017 Milo U-13 Champs League

Bepong Methodist Primary School from Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region has emerged winners of the Milo U-13 Champions League which ended at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina.

It was their second in three years.

They defeated Redeem Methodist Primary 4-1 in the final game of the competition to win the ultimate cash prize of GH¢15,000 and a trophy.

In addition, each player of the winning team received a tablet, as well as branded footballs, a certificate and products from the sponsors.

Ten schools including, Bepong Methodist Primary (Eastern Region), Ashaiman No. 5 Primary (Greater Accra) Redeem Methodist Primary (Volta Region) St Monica Anglican Primary (Central Region), Dankwakrom (Western Region), Hwedien (Brong Ahafo), St Theresa (Ashanti Region), Bagabaga Primary, Finsi R/C Primary (Upper West) and Mother Theresa Primary (Upper East) drawn from the 10 regions competed in this year’s event.

Trophies and cash prizes were given to the Fair Play winner, Goal king, Best Goalkeeper, and Golden Boot.

Bagabaga Primary from the Northern Region also defeated Dankwakrom from the Western Region to take the third position. Jones Adjei from the winning school Bepong Methodist Primary won the Best Player of the tournament as well as the Goal King Award after scoring six goals.

Alhassan Bukari of Redeem Methodist also won the Best Goalkeeper award with the Upper West Region going home with the Fair Play Award.

Speaking after the event, Mrs Funmi Osineye from Nestle said this year’s event was remarkable and commended the participants.

She added that, it is through participating in sports that children learn to find courage over fear, work as a team, be respectful and learn how to lead.

She expressed gratitude to the Ghana Education Service for supporting the brand and assisting to develop grassroot football in the country.

By Michael Abayatey