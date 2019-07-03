Benin qualify with Cameroon draw

THE Squirrels of Benin reached the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 0-0 draw with Cameroon in Group F.

Despite drawing all three matches, they progress to the next round as one of the four best third-placed teams, due to the expanded 24-team tournament.

With Ghana beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the other match of the group, it means they top the table by virtue of their superior goals ahead of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Cameroon came closest to scoring but both Ambroise Oyongo and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting saw their efforts saved.

Benin’s best chance fell to Stephane Sessegnon, but the former Sunderland and West Brom midfielder struck a free-kick narrowly wide.