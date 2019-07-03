Sports

Benin qualify with Cameroon draw

July 3, 2019
0 303 Less than a minute
Cameroon's dangerman, Bassogog (left) confronted by a Beninois defender

THE Squirrels of Benin reached the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 0-0 draw with Cameroon in Group F.

Despite drawing all three matches, they progress to the next round as one of the four best third-placed teams, due to the expanded 24-team tournament.

With Ghana beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the other match of the group, it means they top the table by virtue of their superior goals ahead of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Cameroon came closest to scoring but both Ambroise Oyongo and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting saw their efforts saved.

Benin’s best chance fell to Stephane Sessegnon, but the former Sunderland and West Brom midfielder struck a free-kick narrowly wide.

Show More

Related Articles

Stars tame Wild Dogs to reach AFCON last 16

July 3, 2019

Group F Table

July 3, 2019

Appiah: I believe in Gyan

July 3, 2019

GAF boss lauds Eagle Extra Stout Armwrestling in K’si

July 3, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close