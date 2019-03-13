Education

Beeston Montessori School participate in Armed Forces Open Day

GT ONLINE March 13, 2019
The pupils and their teachers at the open day

The Beeston Montessori School at Macarthy Hill Junction in Accra, last week participated in the Ghana Airforce Open Day held at the Airforce Base in Accra.

The pupils and their teachers as part of Ghana’s 62nd Independence anniversary took part in the open day held every year.

As part of the day, the Ghana Armed Forces opens its doors to the public to socialise and see what they do.

The day is also used to bridge the gap between civilians and soldiers and it is the day all units allow the public to visit the horses, mortar regiments armour division and the Airforce base.

The pupils of Beeston Montessori were given the rare experience of flying on the Airforce plane as part of the open day.

The proprietress of the school, Cynthia Agyepong told the Ghanaian Times, that, the experience was an eye-opener.

She said the children were excited as many expressed interest in becoming pilots in future.

Many of the children expressed happiness at flying on the Airforce plane.

They expressed interest in flying again during next year’s open day.

By Times Reporter

