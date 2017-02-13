Bechem United beat Algerian side

Ghana’s CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Bechem United, began their continental journey on a winning note by posting a 2-1 win over visiting Algerian side Mouloudia Club d’Alger in the first leg preliminary round game played at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Playing in their first ever CAF competition, the Bechem lads started on a good note threatening the goal area of the Algerians with experience Ahmed Simba Toure leading the marauding attack.

In the 35th minute, Toure raced behind the visitors defence to score but Referee Boureima Sango judged it as offside much to the disbelief of the handful of spectators around.

A fine opportunity fell the way of Yaw Arnol in the 43rd minute of the game but the diminutive striker blasted over the bar to cap a first half of wasted opportunities for his side.

A minute into the second half, Bechem United were awarded a penalty when defender Mebarakou Zidane handle a Yaw Arnol goal-bound shot from the edge of the box. The resultant kick was scored by Toure.

After the goal, it was all Bechem United as coach of the side Vincenzo Alberto Annese brought on strikers Cofie Bekoe and Kweku Osei Bonsu to strengthen his attack.

Against the run of play, the Algerians had a corner kick which was taken expertly for striker Mohammed Seguer to nod home the equalizer in the 64th minute.

The Hunters accepted the challenge and took the game to the visitors but inexperience in front of goal saw Arnol, Bekoe and Akoto Danso missing glorious opportunities that came their way.

They finally made it count in the 75th minute through substitute Osei Bonsu who blasted home from close range after a goal mouth melee saw the ball falling onto his path.

Bechem United will fly to Algiers next week for the second leg.

By Raymond Ackumey