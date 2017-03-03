Bechem sinks Olympics

It is becoming very visible that Accra Great Olympics are yet to overcome the struggles that resulted in their relegation from the nation’s elite football league.

This was manifested yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium where another dismal display saw them defeated 3-1 at home by Bechem United in their postponed week one encounter of the Ghana Premier League.

Having battled difficult situations to gain qualification for the Premier League last season, many thought they had learnt some vital lessons to keep them afloat in the season but it appears that is not the case.

It is just four weeks into the new season but it looks scary for their fans if what the team under Godwin Attram’s tutelage has displayed so far is anything to go by.

Against Ashgold in Obuasi, they gave a good account of themselves initially but lost concentration and ended up losing 3-1. They failed to win against Elmina Sharks after taking a two goal lead and also failed to carry out a revival in the game against Bolga All Stars.

Yesterday, Great Olympics early problems were compounded by a spirited Bechem United side that took advantage of an inexperienced Olympics side that managed to play well in midfield but lacked the ability to cut defenses open.

Attram effected changes in the team he started the season with, resting veterans Osei Boateng and Daniel Quaye and fielded the likes of Emmanuel Amartey, Ayamba Agouda and Christopher Nettey but it had little effect on the team’s performance.

They had the better of the exchanges as the Bechem lads preferred to stay at the back to catch the ‘AGOSU’ boys on the break.

Bechem succeeded with their approach as they scored with their very first decent attack through Yaw Anorl who tapped in a cross.

Former Kotoko striker, Ahmed Toure doubled the lead in the 35th minute.

It was quite unfortunate on the part of the hosts who stood and expected Toure to be guided by fair play rules following a dead ball situation but he thought otherwise.

Olympics resumed the second half the better side and rightly earned a penalty on the 50th minute mark when an Olympics attacker was brought down for Englebet Gray to score from the spot.

Bechem caught Olympics on the break again late in the game for Toure to score his second on the day.

By Enoch Ntiamoah