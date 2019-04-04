Bechem, Ashgold draw

High flying Ashantigold SC held Bechem United to a goalless draw encounter at the Nana Gyeabuor Park in match day two of the GFA Special competition, yesterday.

The ‘Miners’ wasted no time in declaring their intentions in the game after winning a free kick in the fourth minute but playmaker, Richard Djodi narrowly missed with his curling strike.

Bechem United goalkeeper, Daniel Afadzu was called into action again after Shafiu Mumuni set up Amos Nkrumah.

The home side were effective on the counter but were stopped on countless times by the ever present Ashgold defender, Salia Ouattara.

Ashantigold could have taken the lead in the 21st minute after Ouatarra laid a pass to Djodi on a one-on-one situation with the Bechem goalkeeper but the schemer fired wide.

The travelling side dominated the half but Bechem had some moments where they probed the defence of the Aboakese lads.

With three minutes to end the first half, scores of the Bechem fans threw missiles onto the pitch in protest for a penalty that was waved on by the referee.

Ashantigold coach Svetislav Tanasijevic made two quick changes in the second half, bringing on Aveyevu Hope and Daniel Gozar for Charles Mensah and Richard Djodi, respectively.

The changes made little impact, despite the former Premier League champions dominating the game.

The Serb tactician finally brought on Saddick Adams for Amos Nkrumah and nearly had the opener after rounding up the Bechem goalkeeper only to fall in the process.

The draw means Ashantigold returns to Obuasi with a point and has now secured four points in two games.

–Ghanasoccernet