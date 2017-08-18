Beautician, boyfriend in court for posting nude pictures of woman

A beautician, who out of jealousy, splashed her boyfriend’s ex-girl friend’s nude pictures on the internet, has been arraigned before an Accra circuit court.

Chantel Nunekpeku, and her boyfriend Kayode Kalode, a music producer, are said to have photo-shopped the complainant’s pictures and placed them on somebody’s nude pictures.

They have been variously charged with offences relating to obscenity, domestic violence, emotional and psychological trauma.

They have pleaded not guilty and are currently on bail in the sum of GH¢ 10,000 cedis with two sureties to appear again on September 5.

Defence Counsel, Mr Andy K Vortia, on Tuesday objected to tendering of document from the complainant.

According to defence counsel, the document, did not have dates on them and one could not tell the source of the documents.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo therefore prayed for a date to put their house in order.

ASP Boafo said Destina Tata resides at Awoshie in Accra, while accused persons, who are in an amorous relationship, reside at Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra.

The prosecutor, told the court that the complainant was the ex-girlfriend of Kalode.

According to prosecution, on January 23, this year, Chantel took pictures of the complainant, which she uploaded from social media and photo shopped them with somebody’s nude picture and created the impression that the pictures were that of the complainant.

ASP Boafo said the pictures were posted on Instagram and attached the complainant’s name to the pictures, which went viral.

The act, according to the prosecutor caused the complainant emotional and psychological trauma, thereby undermining her integrity, privacy, dignity and her worth as a human being.

According to prosecution the complainant reported the case to the Police and accused persons were arrested.

During interrogation Chantel admitted sending photoshopped nude pictures of the complainant on to social media and that she did that out of jealousy.

GNA