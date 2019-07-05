Be vigilante to help flush out criminals – Osabarima Mireku

The chief of Osiem in the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area of the Eastern Region, Osabarima Adjei Mireku, has called on other chiefs across the country to be vigilant and help flush out suspected criminals hiding in their communities.

He expressed the view that with the covering up of the unscrupulous activities of criminals like kidnappers in the cities, such criminals may find their ways into the countryside to perpetuate their nefarious activities.

Osabarima Mireku said that the chiefs and people of Osiem had embarked on an exercise to smoke out all illegal migrants in the community.

This comes on the heels of rampant kidnapping cases recorded in the country, suspected to be carried out by some foreigners.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and the people of the town to climax this year’s Ohumkan festival, Osabarima Mireku added that the traditional authorities in collaboration with the police service have mounted a search for foreigners who have used the town as a safe haven.

He said, of late, there had been a surge in the number of foreigners relocating from other parts of the country to the town and said traditional authorities have alerted the police to help clamp down any criminal activity.

Osabarima Mireku disclosed that two foreigners had been summoned to the palace for questioning, and had subsequently been handed over to the police for further questioning.

He warned landlords in the town to be vigilante in dealing with any suspicious characters and report them to the police, adding that any landlord who provided accommodation to any illegal immigrant would be made to face the full rigours of the laws, saying that the security of the town should be given priority over monetary gains.

Osabarima Mireku recounted the protracted chieftaincy litigation in the town, which has crippled development in the town, and called on all citizens of the town, both home and abroad, to support the speedy development of the town.

He also praised the people for their commitment and dedication towards the development of the town, and said the water project would soon be completed to ensure the provision of safe and potable water for all.

Osabarima Mireku, advised the youth to eschew negative vices, especially the use of illicit drugs and concentrate on acquiring employable skills to be competitive on the job market.