Lifestyle

Be selective in your Worship and Praise songs – UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste

August 3, 2019
0 374 1 minute read
Edward Amponsah

PA Ghanaian gospel artiste based in UK, Edward Amponsah, has cautioned worship and praise leaders to be selective in the kind of songs they use during worship and praise ministrations.

He stated that not all ‘slow tempo songs’ could be used as worship songs.

“We need to focus on the lyrics of songs to know if they really fit as worship or praise songs to adore and honour God”, he said.

According to him, it was disturbing, how some ministers had been worshipping with songs that did not fit as worship songs and praising God with songs that did not fit as praise songs.

In the recent past, the artiste, who is a worship leader, had been working and preparing himself, in composing more spirit filled songs to bless the lives of people.

Edward Amponsah, last year, released a praise medley titled ‘Jesus you are so good’ and is once again, out with another spirit-filled track titled ‘Yesu Nkoa’, which literally means ‘God Alone’.

In an interview with The Spectator, he said his new worship song was birthed out of his spirit while leading a worship session in church, Global Harvest Ministries, in London.

“During the worship session, I started singing the song in a prayerful mood. Amazingly, in less than a minute, the whole congregation, including the toddlers, learnt it and began singing along till the session ended”, the worship leader said.

He added that anytime the song is sang, people felt the need to worship the maker, as it is his prayer that, “the church worship God in spirit and in truth”.

The new single ‘God Alone’, is available on YouTube and other music online streams.

By Sampson Kofi Annin Agyekum

Show More

Related Articles

2018 Ghana’s Most Beautiful to fast-track 90-90-90 campaign

August 3, 2019

Ghana no longer hosting AFRIMA 2019, 2020

August 3, 2019

Determination, a key to life – Kujo Edem

August 3, 2019

Maiden Hospitality Awards Ghana held

August 3, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close