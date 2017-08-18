Be patient with govt—Freddie Blay

The acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has appealed to Ghanaians to be patient with government as it works out concerns of institutions and Ghanaians at large.

He insisted that the nations challenges cannot be solved by the government immediately, in the light of the economic situation the NPP inherited from the previous government.

Mr. Blay maintained that nothing can be done immediately to address challenges that have existed for many years.

He said “nothing will be done immediately to the extent that all solutions will be found to all problems that have persisted over years particularly considering the kind of economy this government inherited.

“Government is saddled with huge debts, the microeconomic situation is that bad which needs to be stabilized and you can’t do all of them at the same time.”

“We are improving NHIS, we are bringing free education starting September, quite a lot of other programs. Even cocoa as we have depended on have had its prices coming down very badly, if you consider all these things, we can’t solve all the problems overnight.”

Mr Blay acknowledged the trust Ghanaians have had in the NPP to turn things around but indicated that, whilst government is working to deal with the challenges under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo, “we expect people to be patient and we plead with them to be patient with the government.”

“It’s understandable when you have been hungry for a while, when you have been cheated for a while, you think your government has come into power, you will wish that all problems should be solved immediately,” he noted. –citifmonline.com