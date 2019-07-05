Be modest in your demands—Dr Letsa tells chiefs

THE Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has entreated traditional authorities and assemblies demanding district hospitals in their areas to be modest, tactful and circumspect with such demands.

The services rendered by the existing health facilities should be of greater concern than the status of the facilities, he said.

Dr Letsa made the remarks when Nene AkotoSah VII, Warlord of Agotime, led a delegation from the traditional area to the Residency in Ho last Thursday to inform him about the preparations towards this year’s AgbamevorZa (Kente Festival) celebration.

The regional minister explained that several factors, including the population of the area and its catchment capacity would be taken into consideration in the choice of a district hospital.

The government would also weigh such demands against the development priorities of the area, Dr Letsa further explained.

For instance, he said that it might be much easier and quicker for the government to provide a polyclinic in a district capital in the interim, than to resort to the outright construction of a district hospital.

“Then with time, the polyclinic can be upgraded to a district hospital,” he told the delegation.

On other development projects, Dr Letsa gave the assurance that the government would not abandon the kente village project in Kpetoe, because the government places a high premium on the project’s vast tourism development potential.

He said that the government intends to enroll the project in the One District One Factory programme and access the necessary credit facility to support it.

On his part, Nene Akoto Sah, thanked the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for its consistent concern for the development of the Agotime-Ziope District, saying “the evidence of the government’s development initiatives are on the ground for all to see.”

He announced that this year’s AgbamevorZa celebration at Kpetoe was slated for August 4-11.

He said that the Agotime Traditional Area was an important part of the Volta Region, and for that reason the chiefs and people were poised to cooperate with government to carry out vital development projects in the area.

The DCE, Mr D. D. Dzokpe, said that Kpetoe and the rest of Agotime-Ziope were fast expanding, adding that land was still readily available for the provision of new basic amenities and for the expansion of the existing ones.



FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO



