Be law abiding and support national devt – Bamba chief

The newly installed chief of Bamba Community in Ghana, Abdul Halim Unus, has called on the Bamba indigenes to abide by Ghana’s laws and avoid actions that can tarnish the image of the group.

The Bamba group in Ghana traces its origin from Mali of the Songhai Empire with most of them Muslims and settled across the country.

He further urged members of the group to unite to foster peace and harmony in their various communities to support national development.

He was speaking at Ashaiman on Sunday following his installation as the chief of the Bamba Community in the country.

As tradition demands, the new chief was clad in his white turban decorated robe.

The new chief was appointed and confirmed by 25 Muslim elders including Sheikhs, Imams and community chiefs.

They include Chief Imam of Bamba community in Ghana, Sheikh Osman Jarllo, Hafisu Sambaro, chief of Tema, Alhaji Yakubu Sharwa, chief of Nungua, Abdul Samad Seidu, chief of Gbawe Tebulemli among others.

As a group with rich cultural and traditional heritage, Chief Unus said it was time the indigenes work together to “sell what we have to the world” and keep alive the “warrior spirit” of their ancestors.

In line with their long-held history as industrious people, he called on the indigenes to support Ghana’s economic growth and wellbeing by engaging in economically productive activities.

“We have a rich cultural and traditional heritage with enviable industrial history. Let us continue to develop our skills and potentials in diverse areas of human endeavours in building the national economy of Ghana,” he added.

