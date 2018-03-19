Be disciplined, Compete fairly -Team Ghana told

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Australia, Mr Edwin Nii Adjei, has advised Ghanaian athletes attending the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be disciplined and compete fairly.

He said “if you win, you win fairly; if you lose, you lose gallantly and if there is any decision made which is not in your favour, use the appropriate channel to seek redress.”

The High Commissioner gave the advice when he paid a working visit to Ghana’s contingent at their training camp in Queensland, Australia.

He said their presence in Australia was an opportunity to sell and present Ghana in a positive light to the international community.

He assured them of his continuous support for Team Ghana during their stay and participation in the games.

Mr Adjei urged the athletes to take a cue from their predecessors and make a name for themselves and write their names in the history books of Ghana sports.

He added that the games was also a platform for the athletes to socialise and make good contacts with other athletes from the Commonwealth Nations and again urged them to use sports to make a name for Ghana.

Team Ghana, led by the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Robert Sarfo Mensah, thanked the High Commissioner and his delegation as well as the Ghanaian community for the support and assistance since the team touched down.

He explained that prior to their arrival in Australia, Ghana sent some members of her International Games Committee (IGC) on a ‘recce’ mission to Australia in a bid to make their stay very comfortable.

He assured the High Commissioner that the managers of the athletes would continue to collaborate with his office for a successful participation in next month’s Games.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by Minister at the Commission, Mr Hakeem Balogun and other Ghanaian residents in Australia led by president of the Ghanaian Community in Queensland, Mr Nicholas Botchway.

The 2018 Gold Coast Games would be held April 4-15.

Ghana would participate in 12 disciplines namely; athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, swimming, table tennis, hockey, weightlifting, shooting, para-cycling, para-powerlifting and para-athletics.