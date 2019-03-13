Be ambassadors of peace, unity-Adentan MCE

Ghanaians have been called upon to be ambassadors of peace and unity to promote national development.

Mr Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, the Adentan Municipal Chief Executive, said the diversity in Ghana’s culture was the source of its strength and pride, which Ghanaian must zealously guide.

He was addressing the parade of school pupils and students at the Adentan Municipal Assembly Park on Tuesday to mark Ghana’s 62nd Independence anniversary on the theme “Celebrating Peace and Unity.”

Mr Adumuah said there was strength in unity and diversity, “the foundations of peace and unity that we enjoy today was borne out of courage, self-determination and dignity of individuals and groups who placed aside their cultural, ethnic and religious differences to build Ghana.”

The MCE stated that it was important to eschew any acts or deeds that could negatively impact on the nation’s development in order to continue to enjoy the peace and unity currently being enjoyed.

Mr Adumuah called for a credible and professional Police Service in order to have a peaceful and united society.

He urged the citizenry to cooperate with the police, while the Police Service also works to earn the trust of the people and serve with dedication.

He assured of the municipality’s resolve to improve education, health and other social infrastructure for the good of all.

The Municipal Director of Education, Ms Frances Mabel Williams urged parents and members of the community to inculcate good habits and attitudes in the children.

She asked stakeholders in the community to imbibe in the children virtues such as forgiveness, respect, hard work, love and the building of cordial relationship among themselves and the elderly.

Ms Williams said the municipal assembly was committed to improving education in the municipality hence the provision of furniture, school buildings and learning materials.

She advised the pupils to take their education seriously because the future belongs to them.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU