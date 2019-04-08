Bayern destroy Dortmund … as Lewandowski scores 200th Bundesliga goal

ROBERT Lewandowski scored his 200th Bundesliga goal as Bayern Munich destroyed closest challengers Borussia Dortmund 5-0 at the Allianz Arena to regain top spot.

The German champions move one point clear of Dortmund at the top of the table with the Poland striker becoming the first overseas player to achieve the feat of a double century of goals in this one-sided rout.

Niko Kovac’s side put four past the visitors to the Allianz Arena in the opening 45 minutes, sending Dortmund into the break shell shocked and humiliated. It didn’t get much better for them beyond that point, with Bayern coasting through the second half, adding a fifth late on.

It took Bayern Munich just 10 minutes to take the lead with Mats Humbles getting up highest to power home a header from a Serge Gnabry cross. However, the match might have been very different had Mahmoud Dahoud struck the post just minutes beforehand.

The Bavarians doubled their advantage soon after when Robert Lewandowski struck a record-breaking goal, making the most of a blunder from Dan-Axel Zagadou to clip the ball over Roman Burki and into the back of the empty net.

It was three after 41 minutes as Javi Martinez guided a right-footed finish past Burke and a fourth was added just before the break when Gnabry sent a header into the back of the Dortmund net from a Thomas Muller cross.

Lewandowski spurned a number of opportunities to score another before he finally added a fifth, turning home from close range after good work from Gnabry down the right wing. The result sees Bayern Munich move top of the Bundesliga, the first time they have had a points lead over Dortmund since September. – Eurosport