Bawku Senior High School celebrates 54th speech and prize giving day

Stakeholders in the country’s education sector particularly parents have been urged to instill discipline in students in both the Junior and Senior High Schools in order to make them responsible leaders.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bawku Senior High School, Alhaji Abdulaih Otito Achuliwor, made the appeal when he delivered a talk on the theme: “Discipline, hard work and a peaceful environment: Pre-Requests of academic excellence” as part of the activities to mark the 54th speech and prize day of the Bawku Senior High School in the Upper East Region, last Saturday.

The Chairman, who stressed that discipline was the hallmark to success in live, stated that teachers alone could not instill discipline in students and therefore impressed upon all stakeholders in the education sector particularly parents to ensure that they join the trail in imbibing discipline in students.

Alhaji Achuliwor attributed the unnecessary rampages and demonstrations often embarked upon by the students of some schools leading to the destruction of school properties to indiscipline and admonished such students to desist from these negative engagements

He indicated that for them to succeed in life, there was the urgent need for them to be obedient to rules and regulations set by the school authorities and to also take their studies seriously.

He said the school over the years had produced good human resources to feed the various sectors of the economy including Ministers of State, national security among others and urged the students to take that as a lesson and also aspire higher.

The Deputy Minister for Justice and Attorney General and an old student of the school, Mr. Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, told the students that one’s future could be jeopardised through indiscipline and advised them to shun indiscipline behaviours such as truancy and lateness to school.

The out-going headmaster of the school, Mr. Simon-BismarkKpuli, noted that the school which has a population of 251 students running various academic programmes was bedeviled with lots of developmental challenges including , bad roads, water, students and staff accommodation and transportation.

He said despite the challenges, the School over the years had performed creditably and appealed to the government to come to the aid of the school to enable it excel.

The Regional Minister, Mr. Rockson Bukari Ayine, who praised the outgoing headmaster for his hard work and presented him with citation pledged the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges.

He said Government was much particular on Science education and entreated the students to be more interested in the area to help the country produce more scientists to accelerate the growth of the country.

Master EliasuBansiYahayaa second year general arts student received the overall best student’s award whilst Madam Rosemond Abbey received the best teacher award.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, BAWKU