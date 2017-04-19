Bawku Central NPP protests over MCE appointment

Some elders and opinion leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bawku Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, has threatened to resist the nomination of Ustarz Umar as the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The group accused the NPP constituency chairman, Yussif Salifu and Alhaji Sule Yirimea of manipulating and doing the bidding of Mr. Umar, for the position of chief executive without broader consultation.

Addressing a press conference in Bawku, a spokesperson for the group, Abdulai Yahaya, expressed the group’s dissatisfaction about what he said was the hidden manipulation over the appointment of a MCE for the area.

He added that, urgent measures to widen the scope of consultation for such appointments were vital to averting any embarrassment for the party and government.

“After conducting final interviews for candidates for the position of the MCE, information reaching us indicated that, there were some manipulations in favour of one particular candidate in the person of Mr. Umar.”

“Our belief is grounded on a meeting that was held on the last Wednesday by the constituency chairman, Yussif Salifu, with polling station executives and electoral area coordinators where he said, in consultation with some party elders, the President has nominated one of the candidates as his choice for the position of MCE, and went further to say that we have no other choice than to accept him,” Mr. Yahaya lamented.

“We are reliably informed that the party chairman is resting on the shoulders of Alhaji Yirimea to impose a candidate on the good people of Bawku.”

Mr. Yahaya admonished the regional and national executives to swiftly intervene with a much broader consultation to avert any embarrassment.

“In order to avert any embarrassing situation, we the elders and opinion leaders are calming down the agitating youth and stepping in to curb any unfortunate incident from occurring.

We are appealing to the regional and national executives of our party as well as the Office of the President to urgently nib things in the bud to help curb any further embarrassment.”

However the constituency chairman refuted the allegations leveled against him.

He said the appointment of an MCE for the Bawku municipality, is solely vested in the President and that; he has no influence in such an appointment.

