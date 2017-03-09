Battle-lines drawn! …As Prof. Dodoo, Nunoo Mensah face-off in GOC elections

The battle-lines are drawn for Wednesday’s epic Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) which will pitch former kingpins of the committee, Professor Francis Dodoo and Ben Nunoo-Mensah in the race to become the next President of the GOC.

As the lead protagonists in the ‘uprising’ that led to the ousting of the previous administration led by Mr. B.T Baba, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Talensi, Prof Dodoo and Nunoo Mensah fell out for inexplicable reasons, leading to the resignation of the latter as Treasurer of the GOC.

Many reasons have been bandied around for the fall out but the two have been discreet with the real motivation behind that decision as sources hint of misunderstanding over certain expenditures.

Some of the issues are expected to come to the limelight as Prof. Dodoo and Mr. Nonoo Mensah hit the campaign grounds in their bid to lead the association to where they have termed as the ‘Promised land.’

Interestingly, the elections would be contested by two teams led by the duo.

Prof. Dodoo will surely highlight on the achievement of his administration while the ‘Opposition’ seeks to bring to the fore the failures of the team he resigned from.

In the race for the First Vice President, Paul Atchoe from ‘Team Nunoo Mensah’ will challenge the incumbent, Deborah Kubadzi in what is expected to be an interesting contest.

Michael Nonoo and Emmanuel Tetteh will vie for the Second Vice President slot with the third slot to be contested for by Evans Yeboah and George Lamptey, a Vice President for the Ghana Boxing Federation.

Two experienced legal practitioners, Richard Akpokavie (Incumbent) and Mohammed Sahnoon, President of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) will go head-to-head in the Secretary General race with Richmond Quarcoo (Incumbent) and Joseph Mingle also chasing the Assistant Secretary General slot in the usual Teams Prof. Dodoo versus Nonoo Mensah contest.

For the position of Treasurer, Christopher Essilfie will be challenged by Frederick Lartey Otu, President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) with three candidates vying for the Assistant Treasurer position – Kenneth Arthur, Theophilus Wilson and Bernard Quartey.

Out of eight candidates including Mahadi Mohammed, Herbert Mensah, Obo Addy, Michael Aggrey, Ken Dzirasah, Mawuko Afadzinu, Albert Frimpong and Isaac Duah, five will be elected to join the executive board as representatives for Olympic sports with Williams Ampofo and Emmanuel Nii Quaye going for the single slot allotted the non Olympic sports.

Joseph Kwesi Okah was the sole candidate for the position of National Federation Affiliated to GOC as of the close of nomination on Wednesday.

Three other members will join the executive board from the following – Melvin Brown, George Owusu Ansah, Abdul Yartey, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, George Addo Quaye, Jerry Amert Shaib and Alfred Boye.

By Andrew Nortey