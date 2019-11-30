‘Bastie ﻿can win ﻿﻿world title’

Kwasi Ofori Asare, trainer of undefeated Samir Bastie, is confident, his boxer will soon win a world title for Ghana.

Bastie, who is considered a ruthless boxer, has chalked many successes for Ghana at the amateur level and his professional career is gradually peaking, especially after defeating Bukom Banku back in 2017.

According the seasoned Ghanaian boxing coach, Bastie has proven to be a very good boxing prospect over the past year but needs a little push to get him on the world stage.

“Bastie needs a push because he needs to get some fights before he can get the opportunity to fight for a world title. He’s got the needed experience to win a world title, having spared with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and other boxing greats, so let’s all support him.

“He’s a good boxer having won numerous medals for Ghana at the amateur level and he’s proven himself with more than 15 matches unbeaten; so with the little push he can get to the top of World boxing,” he told GNA Sports.

Bastie is expected to make a comeback to the ring in December as he is set to fight Nigerian boxer Sunday Ajuwa at the ‘Bliss on the Hills’ boxing night. – GNA