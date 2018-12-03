Barnni defends Gold Fields PGA trophy

Sensational golfer, Kojo Barnni staged an impressive performance to defend his title at this year’s Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) championship which ended at Damang in the Western region on Saturday.

Barnni also made history as the only player to have won the title twice in a row after winning last year’s edition.

He recorded an amazing score of 279 (nine-under-par) for the four-day competition to walk away with the grand prize of GH¢35,000, a special jacket and a trophy.

Veteran golfer and 2015 winner, Amos Korblah followed with a total score of 282 (six-under-par) to take second position and a prize of GH¢25,000.

Winner of the 2016 edition, Vincent Torgah settled for third position with 288 points and took GH¢13,000.

Victor Brave-Mensah scored 234 points to win the seniors category.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gold Fields, Nick Holland congratulated the winner and other golfers for the high level of professionalism displayed.

He said, one of the reasons for investing in sports especially golf, was to develop people with values including teamwork, hard work, dedication, determination and the desire to achieve results.

Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields in West Africa, Alfred Baku was impressed with the level of play and discipline shown by the professionals at this year’s competition which also marked the 25th anniversary celebration of Gold Fields.

“We would work hard to take golf to the highest level as we believe there are great potentials in Ghana that could take on the world,”he stated.

Also in attendance were the President of PGA, Tony Mintah, President of Ghana Golf Association, Mike Aggrey and wife of Gold Fields, Mrs. Rosslyn Holland.

