Barclays Bank donates to Street Academy

Barclays Bank on Friday donated food items and other accessories to the Street Academy on Friday at the Arts Centre in Accra.

Led by the Chief Operating Officer, Mr Michael Mensah-Baah and other executives, the bank donated 10 bags of rice, three cartons of cooking oil, four cartons of mackerel, 240 yards of school uniform material and 1,200 pieces of note books and biscuits, totalling GH¢ 6,630.00 as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).

The Academy houses a number of street and under privileged children and equips them with the necessary skills, depending on the area of ability of the child.

Apart from the academics, they tutor them in boxing, tennis, football, cultural dance and many others.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times Sports after the presentation, Mr Michael Mensah-Baah said the bank “believes that if the community is doing well, then the bank will also do well. That is why we selected the Street Academy as a charity or school we want to support.”

“We know that the children here are the future leaders of the community, therefore if we are able to support the Street Academy, invariably they will be able to influence the future of other children within the community,” he said.

The Director General and Founder of Street Academy, Ataa Lartey expressed his excitement at the gesture and promised to put them to a good use.

The academy currently has an enrolment of 45 street children for the new academic year, a figure likely to increase to 80 by the end of the year.

BY PACOME EMMANUEL DAMALIE