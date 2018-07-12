BARCC orders Kotoko flags to fly at half-staff … In remembrance of July 12 accident

THE Brong Ahafo Regional Circles Council (BARCC) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC has asked all Asante Kotoko flags within the region to fly at half-staff in commemoration of the tragic accident which occurred exactly a year today.

It would be remembered that on July 12, 2017, Asante Kotoko SC was involved in an accident at Nkawkaw after playing Inter Allies Football Club in the Ghanaian Premier League in Accra, which led to the death of Mr Thomas Obeng Asare, the deputy equipment officer.

In an Interview, Joseph Nkoo, the Brong Ahafo Regional Communication Director of BARCC, said “we are in sorrowful mood on this memorable day and pray for the humble soul of the late Asare to rest in peace.”

In a related development, Mr Nkoo used the occasion to make a passionate appeal to Dr Kwame Kyei’s administration to use this unfortunate day to serve as a pivot for unity between management and the supporters’ front.

The BARCC has, therefore, pledged its full support for Dr Kyei’s administration and pleaded with them to use the current break in the Ghana Premier League, courtesy the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 investigative documentary, to amend all administrative lapses before the league finally bounces back.

Mr Nkoo emphasised BARCC’s readiness to give Asante Kotoko a rousing welcome into the region when the league resumes.