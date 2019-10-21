Barca take top spot in La Liga

ANTIONE Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez all found the net as Barcelona went top of La Liga with a comfortable 3-0 away win over Eibar.

Ernesto Valverde selected Samuel Umtiti to start alongside Clement Lenglet at the back with Gerard Pique ruled out through suspension, and it seemed that Eibar were targeting the Frenchman early on with a number of dangerous crosses into the box.

Barca took a grip of the contest after 13 minutes, though, when Griezmann guided a finish into the back of the net off the inside of the post following an exceptional pass over the top from deep by Lenglet.

The Catalans put their foot down in the second half, doubling their advantage just before the hour mark. Frenkie de Jong found Suarez who in turn found Griezmann, with the Frenchman setting up Messi for the side-footed finish.

And the points were in the bag 10 minutes later when Suarez grabbed a goal for himself, although he had Messi to thank for setting him up for the tap in having been played in behind by Griezmann. Barcelona never really looked like losing this one.

This match saw Griezmann, Messi and Suarez all find the net in the same game as Barcelona players and there were signs throughout that an understanding between the trio is starting to grow.

Griezmann is quite clearly still getting to grips with his new surroundings and his new teammates, but Valverde will surely be encouraged by what he saw from all three. – EurosportC

