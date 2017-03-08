Barca sure to overturn 4-0 deficit … As they face PSG at Camp Nou

BARCELONA boss Luis Enrique has faith that his side can claw back a massive 4-0 aggregate deficit in their Champions League tie with Paris St-Germain.

The Catalan giants capitulated in the first leg in Paris after goals from Julian Draxler, Edinson Cavani and a brace from Angel di Maria.

And Barca hosts the French champions today in the last 16 second leg – but since the debacle, they have won their last two games 6-1 and 5-0.

But if they do manage to achieve it, they will be the first team in Champions League history to come from four goals down and go through.

The Barca boss announced he was leaving at the end of the season after the 6-1 thrashing of Sporting Gijon – and they will have a mountain to climb if they are to stay in the Champions League.

As Barca needs to score at least four goals to have any chance of going through, Luis Enrique will more than likely go very attacking. He even said: “We are going to risk a lot.”

He is expected to continue the 3-4-3 formation, with Enrique suggesting Andres Iniesta will be in the side, perhaps at the expense of Ivan Rakitic, Sergi Roberto or Rafinha.

Javier Mascherano could also come into the team at the expense of Jordi Alba or Samuel Umtiti.

But they are without Aleix Vidal and Jeremy Mathieu for this game.

However, PSG will be confident of securing their place in the next round of the competition after their first leg win in Paris and have won five out of their last six competitive games.

In the other game, Borussia Dortmund will need to summon all the firepower they displayed against Bayer Leverkusen if they are to move forward into the last eight of the Champions League.

Suffering a shock 1-0 defeat in Lisbon to the Portuguese champions, Dortmund missed a succession of chances which may come back to haunt them should they be unable to find the net quickly tonight.

However, they will enter this second leg fixture in imperious form after demolishing fellow German Champions League competitors, Bayer Leverkusen 6:2 in Saturday’s Bundesliga fixture. Die Schwarzgelben have been criticised lately for failing to convert chances, which ultimately leads to a loss of league points. – The Sun Sports