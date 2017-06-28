BAG boss commends junile team

Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) president, Yeboah Evans has congratulated Team Ghana for winning seven medals at the just ended Cote d’Ivoire Junior International Open championship.

National team players were selected for the tournament based on their previous points aggregate accumulated at the last national badminton championships in 2016.

In their first major competition under the new BAG administration, the national U-19 badminton team kicked off Ghana’s hunt for points to qualify for the 2018 Commonwealth Games Mixed Team event and the Youth Olympics by winning seven medals-made of two gold, two silver and three bronze medals-at the Ivory Coast event.

Top seed Abraham Ayittey defeated Egypt’s Mohammed Kamel 21-17, 21-17 to win gold in the men’s singles final.

Ghana’s men doubles team, Daniel Doe and Ebenezer Andrews fought back from a game down to defeat the other Ghanaian duo of Abraham Ayittey and Emmanuel Botwe 2-1.

The pair of Grace Atipaka and Eyram Yaa Migbodzi settled for silver after they were beaten by Algeria’s Halla Bouksani and Linda Mazri in the women’s doubles final.

Grace Atipaka picked up a bronze in the women’s singles before pairing with Emmanuel Botwe to settle for bronze in the mixed doubles.

Elsewhere, Ebenezer Andrews won another bronze for Team Ghana in the men’s singles.

Out of the six countries which participated in the six nation’s championship, host Cote d’Ivoire and Benin failed to win a single medal.

Head coach of Ghana, Jacob Evans Wilson could not hide his joy at the performance of the team.

Meanwhile, the senior national badminton team will also take part in the Cote d’Ivoire Senior International from June 29 to July 2, 2017.