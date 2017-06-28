Badu considering China offers

Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu could be playing in China next season, after revealing having received offers from the Asian country.

After seven years with Italian outfit Udinese, the Ghanaian is considering a new challenge, amid rumours that he could be heading to England.

“I have been there [with Udinese] for some time,” Badu said on GTV.

“I think for seven years now, I have been with them. I have made almost 200 appearances for them.

“I think it’s time for me to face a new challenge and so I will definitely grab a good offer that comes my way.

“I have received lots of offers. I have got a lot of offers from China.

“I don’t want to mention any name now because my managers are talking with the clubs.

“We will look at the offers well and if it is good, I will move.”

Badu joined Udinese in 2010, following impressive loan stints at local giants Asante Kotoko and Spanish club Recreativo de Huelva.

The 26-year-old made 29 Serie A appearances for Luigi Delneri’s outfit last season.

