Badminton: Africa inter-schools championship underway in Tema

Ghana made history, as the first West African country to host the Africa Schools Badminton Championships following a successful opening ceremony for the event on Friday, December 15.

This year’s championship dubbed; “ADB 2018 Africa Schools Badminton Championships,” and held at the Tema International School (TIS), is an eight-day event from Friday December 14 to Thursday, December 20.

Over 100 participants, including athletes, team officials, technical officials and volunteers from 10 African Countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Niger, South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Burkina Faso were gathered in the national capital to display their talents in badminton.

The competition, would see participating countries compete in both the individual and team events within age categories of; 11-13 years, 13-15 years, 15- 17 years and 17 – 19 years in the boys and girls divisions.

In a speech read by Mr Ewuntomah Iddrisu, Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), on behalf of Mr Issac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS), he commended the Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG), for the efforts in raising the country’s image internationally through the sport.

He said competitions of this nature were unique platforms for talent identification, grooming and nurturing for enhanced and developed elite athletes for optimum performance.

“Government is very much informed of the numerous problems confronting sports development at all levels and is committed to addressing them. Hopefully, having won the bid to host 2023 All Africa Games, there is going to be massive sports infrastructural development including state-of-the-art multi-purpose sports halls for badminton and other disciplines.

“I urge you all to set up your game and win the ultimate prize,” Mr Asiamah said.

Mr Evans Yeboah, president of BAG, said the championship was targeted at players/students in the second cycle institutions and below, within the member associations of Badminton Confederation Africa (BCA).

“Therefore we expect nothing else but discipline, integrity, honesty, fair play and high sense of sportsmanship in our quest to win the ultimate. I would urge both players and officials to play by the rules,” Mr Yeboah added.

He thanked MOYS, NSA, ADB, TIS and other sponsors for their contributions towards the hosting of the competition. –GNA