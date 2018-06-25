Bad weather derails work on stadium renovation

The ongoing renovation works at the Accra Sports Stadium, seem to have been derailed by the current weather conditions in the capital.

A source at the Accra Sports Stadium, told the GNA Sports on conditions of anonymity that, though work was progressing, they had slowed down due to the continuous rains in the capital.

A visit to the stadium on Thursday afternoon by GNA Sports saw workers working at the VIP Stand and Press Centre parts of the stadium.

The source said, “the weather condition has not aided the progress of the work, but we were poised to finish the work on time and hand it over as expected.”

The project is expected to be delivered to the Ministry of Youth and Sports by end of October, as Ghana prepares to host the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in November.

Meanwhile, Ghana could be stripped off the rights to host this year’s event if the current impasse between the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is not resolved early enough. – GNA