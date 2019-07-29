BabyNest graduates 113 pupils

The BabyNest, an early childhood development centre in Accra has held is 2019 graduation ceremony with a call on parents to avoid influencing children with corrupt practices.

The joint graduation ceremony conducted at the University of Ghana branch of The BabyNest, on the theme, “The world awaits you,” was held for 113 graduating pupils from the Legon, Dansoman, Osu and West Legon branches of the school.

Established 14 years ago, the school has become a leader in partnering parents and stakeholder institutions to offer quality early childhood development education.

The guest speaker, Rev Father Alex Salakpi, a senior lecturer at the Department of Religion at the University of Ghana, charged parents to avoid influencing children with gifts in order to get them to perform tasks at home.

“When you promise your children gifts such as toys, ice cream and money so as to get them to do their homework, perform household chores or go on an errand, it is bribery.

“You are teaching them bribery, and that is the beginning of corruption,” he stressed.

Rev Salakpi also urged parents to devote time for their children since “your toil is because of your children.”

He commended the school for the progress and quality of education it continued to provide for children, and prayed for God’s protection and blessings for the graduands.

Mr Eben-Kay Hodo, Managing Director of BabyNest, in his address, congratulated the graduating pupils for the achievement, and thanked the parents for the immense cooperation.

He said the school continues to gain significant progress because of the effective collaboration with parents, and therefore assured parents of the commitment of the management team to their partnership.

Mr Hodo noted that the school would next month open its fifth branch at East Legon, adding that the expansion drive embarked on by the school was to offer more convenience for working parents.

In addition, he announced that the school was implementing an Ananse Library project that would establish an innovative library system across its branches with the aim of building a sustainable reading culture among the pupils.

“The library project, which will enable the children to appreciate literature and read more, is being implemented in collaboration with an NGO,” Mr Hodo said.

By TIMES REPORTER