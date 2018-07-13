Babolat supports tennis ranking tournament

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Babolat Sports, Ismailia Lante Lamptey has donated tennis balls to the Tennis Federation Ghana (TFG) for the National Ranking Tour 4 event which started at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

Mr Lamptey, the sole Babolat agent in Ghana donated 30 cans (90 pieces) of tennis balls to the TFG who in association with Tenolf Sports Ghana (TSG) are organising the event.

The Babolat Tennis Academy owner has been a big influence in the tennis circus; boasting of an academy with 100 players.

He has, however, supported Ghana tennis with equipment for the past years and has supplied the over 3,000 balls since its inception in 2014.

BY PACOME EMMANUEL DAMALIE