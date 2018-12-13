BA GJA makes case for journalists

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Larry Paa Kwesi Moses has said that the GJA is working assiduously to ensure that its members in the region benefit from more training programmes to equip them to discharge their duties professionally.

In that regard, GJA he said, has been receiving some support from some institutions and organisations in carrying out its activities, the main objective of that support was not only for financial gain but the benefits members of the association will derive in terms of sharpening their skills to enable them contribute to national development.

Mr. Moses was addressing the opening session of a three day workshop for about 50 journalists drawn from Brong Ahafo, Volta, Northern, and Greater Accra regions.

The workshop, organised by GJA and World Vision International aimed at equipping participants with relevant competencies in reporting on child protection and sanitation issues in the country.

The Regional GJA Chairman called on media practitioners to be sensitive to children issues and eschew unethical conducts when reporting on them in order not to end up abusing them.

While commending World Vision International for the support in organising the workshop, he called on other institutions to support GJA in that direction.

Mr George Ankamah, Regional Director, Department of Children and Social Protection commended media practitioners for playing their advocacy role well in highlighting on children related issues which often receive attention from authorities.

The Technical Coordinator of World Vision, Atta Arhin said World Vision was implementing a water project targeting about 1.6 million Ghanaians in rural communities in its 22 operational districts across the country.

He said the project which started in 2016 would end in 2021 with the aim of improving sanitation in rural communities in the country.

From Daniel Dzirasah