Azumah Nelson’s ‘Fight Night’ launch today

Former world champion, Azumah Nelson will today address the media on the launch of the fifth round of the Azumah Nelson Fight Nights.

The event has become landmark show on Ghana’s boxing calendar and the fifth in the series will be held at the Bukom Boxing Arena on December 9.

Today’s media event to be held at the Accra City Hotel from 10am, will outline preparation made so far for the big night that is expected to assemble some of the best pugilists in the country.

The biggest attraction will be the WBA Pan African super featherweight championship between Ghana’s Bright Ayala and Nigerian Wahab Oluwaseon.

Ayala has plunged into oblivion after joining the pay-per-punch ranks after his wonderful exploit on the amateur stage. This, perhaps, presents a decent opportunity to re-launch his career.

An all Ghanaian clash will also see Emmanuel Martey and Emmanuel Anim engage in a national Commonwealth Elimination super middleweight contest while Kpakpo Allotey and Robert Quaye face-off in a national Commonwealth elimination super featherweight contest.

There will also be a national super featherweight contest between Abraham Osei-Bonsu and Felix Ajom just as Wasiu Mohammed lock horns with Solomon Martey in a national super bantamweight contest.