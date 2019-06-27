aYo Ghana’s ‘Recharge with Care’ product subscriber base reaches 1.2 million

aYo Intermediaries Ghana has recorded over 1 million subscribers are on its insurance product known as Recharge with Care, since the launch of the product in April 2018.

The company established to distribute insurance solutions to MTN subscribers in Ghana and Africa, attributed the significant growth of the subscribers to timely payment of claims to policyholders and leveraging on technology to give policyholders an awesome customer experience.

aYo Ghana which currently runs two insurance products underwritten by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana namely-Send with Care and Recharge with Carefor Ghanaians especially low to middle-income mobile users in the country, also attributed the growth to its sustained micro-insurance campaigns supported by MTN Ghana to improve household resilience to eventualities

Commenting on the achievement, the Country Head for aYo Ghana, Francis Gota said, “The vision of aYo is to provide a future where everybody uses insurance by leveraging on technology to provide relevant, accessible and easy to use insurance solutions that gives peace of mind and improves financial wellbeing of subscribers.”

“We are so excited about this landmark achievement because over 1 million Ghanaians can go about their daily activities with confidence because they have access to insurance. This is very important for financial inclusion and insurance penetration in Ghana,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to subscribers and partners especially MTN Ghana and Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana for their continuous support.”

aYo Ghana started its operations in April 2017 and launched its first product named Send with Care on May 10, 2017, in partnership with Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana and MTN Ghana.

aYo Send with Care leverages on the remittances behaviour of MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) subscribers to offer insurance cover to both the sender and recipient of the remittance.

Recharge with Care which is the second product was launched on April 5, 2018, and since then its enrolment has been growing.

Mr Gota stressed: “Recharge with Care offers life and hospital insurance cover every time you recharge your airtime. You can get up to GH¢50 per night for each night spent at the hospital as in-patient to support your hospital admission bills. In addition you can get up to GH¢3,000 life insurance cover for yourself and one family member to cater for funeral expenses without any stress or hassle”.

aYo intermediaries Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of aYo Holdings (based in South Africa), a joint venture between MMI Holding and MTN Group, established to distribute insurance solutions to MTN subscribers in Ghana and Africa.

