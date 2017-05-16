Ayiah targets goal king award

Captain of the national Under-17 team, the Black Starlets, Eric Ayiah has set his sight on winning the Golden Boot at the on-going CAF U-17 Nations Cup competition in Gabon.

Ayiah, who hit five goals in two matches during the qualifiers for the tournament – three against Burkina Faso and two against Cote d’Ivoire, believes he has what it takes to achieve his personal target to join previous winners of the award.

Ayiah fired a brace against the strong Cameroonian team in their first group game of the on-going tournament on Sunday with the second goal, especially scored from an acute angle, endearing him to the huge number of scouts that have gathered at the tournament.

“I have set a personal target of scoring eight goals at the tournament and I would stop at nothing to achieve it.”

“That, he said, would not take anything away from his responsibility to ensure team play. We played so well and managed to take our chances. Despite scoring a brace, we could have scored more if we had been that clinical.”

Aside the desire to see the team qualify for the World Cup in India, the Charity Stars striker also harbours the ambition to lead the team to lift the trophy for the first time since 1999 when they last won it in Guinea.

The confident looking final year student of Fomena T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School who began his trade with Crown Stars FC in Ewutu prayed for an injury free tournament to see his dreams come through.

Ayiah, team mate Ibrahim Sulley and on Djibril Toure of Guinea are joint toppers on the goal king chart with two goal apiece.

By Raymond Ackumey