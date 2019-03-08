AYGC team to participate in UN Women’s Confab

A team of young professionals from three countries in Africa and other continents are scheduled to participate in the 63rd session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW63) to be held from March 11 to 22, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA.

CSW63, the largest annual women’s conference, will bring together representatives of UN Member States, UN entities, and ECOSOC – accredited non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from all regions of the world, to brainstorm at the session.

Miss Princess Sekyere, president of the African Youth and Governance Conference (AYGC) and a Washington Mandela fellow, together with team members from Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania and United Kingdom, among others, will share AYGC Resolutions on gender and Youth Bridge Foundation’s (YBF) extensive work on PUZZELED, a television series on issues of social protections systems in Ghana.

Youth Bridge Foundation, convener of AYGC, with support from OSIWA has produced a television series titled PUZZLED to translate national policies and laws on social protection into a television series to highlight the gap between policy and practice, citizens acts of omissions and co-omissions that affect the well-being of young women, girls and PWDs.

Excerpts of the TV series will be viewed by delegates of CSW63 in a side event for dialogue and discussions on how issues of social protection can be managed and solved.

Miss Sekyere, founder of The Intelligent Lady, a women empowerment brand which seeks to equip and inspire women to achieve their fullest potential, said “I am pleased to lead the delegation to CSW63. We are looking forward to sharing our resolutions and YBF’s work on PUZZLED on the global stage.”

She said: “It is our hope that organisations will adopt our resolutions and emulate YBF’s effort in finding innovative ways to advance social protection systems for women, girls and Persons with Disability.

She thanked the founder of the Youth Bridge Foundation, Seth Oteng, for his exemplary leadership and the great initiate in creating a platform for African Youth to share their opinions on issues.

CSW is instrumental in promoting women’s rights, documenting the reality of women’s lives throughout the world, and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women.