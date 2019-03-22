Ayew: We’re focused for Kenya game

Deputy captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has described their final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Kenya as an important one despite the Stars already booking a ticket to the tournament.

The Black Stars take on the Harambee Stars from Kenya at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow with both sides already through to the biennial event.

However top spot will be up for grabs and Andre Ayew, speaking to a section of the media after the Stars first training session on Tuesday, intimated that the team was focused on recording the three points.

“When you are Ghana you always have to be on top and we have made that our focus. We want to finish as leaders of the group .We know that the Kenyan game is going to be a good one.”

The game may also be a perfect time for the Black Stars to avenge their 1-0 to the Kenyans in Nairobi last September.

He said every player recognises the importance of donning the national colours and that makes the game an important one for every member of the team.

“We have heard a lot of report about revenge after losing the first leg encounter. It is true vengeance is on our minds but our main focus is first to get the three points to secure top spot on the table.”

The Fenerbache forward who has represented Ghana in five AFCONs said the players were ready to give out their best to see Ghana clinch her fifth AFCON glory after almost three decades.

“The AFCON is a very difficult tournament to play. Even qualifying from the group stage is tedious; the increase of the participating teams to 24 makes it even harder, but everyone wants to win and Ghana is no exception”.

The deputy skipper called for a lot of quality preparation, unity and support and described winning the AFCON as something “both the country and players needed.”

The clash will be the final qualifier to the Egypt 2019 showpiece where Ghana’s Black Stars are aiming at ending their AFCON drought.

Ghana has been to the medal stages a couple of times in the last 10 editions but has lacked the winning instinct to bring the trophy home.

Meanwhile, the Black Meteors are also set to face their Gabonese counterparts in a Tokyo 2020 qualifier in the first game of the day at the Accra Sports Stadium.

