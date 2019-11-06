Ayensuano District Assembly accounts for stewardship

The Ayensuano District Assembly in the Eastern Region last Thursday held its maiden Meet-the-press to account for its stewardship to the people.

A photo exhibition was mounted to showcase some of the development projects the district had embarked on to address the needs of the people.

Addressing the gathering, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Ms Florence Govina said under the flagship programmes of the government, the Ayensuano District Assembly had initiated and completed some projects within various communities in the district.

She stated that, under the Youth Programme a total of 262 youth were engaged with 45 people under the community protection agency, 124 under forestry and 93 under sanitation.

“With the One-District-One-Warehouse programme, the construction of the warehouse is underway and will be completed soon,” the DCE added.

Ms Govina noted that under the Nations Builders Corps (NaBCo), 115 trainees were being utilised in various modules with 60 in the Educate Ghana module, 14 in the Revenue Ghana module, and 11 in Digitise Ghana module, 10 in Civic Ghana module, 10 in Heal Ghana module, seven in Feed Ghana module and four in Enterprise Ghana module.

She stated that, “under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), a total of 7,500 seedlings were raised in 2018 and distributed to 275 farmers in 2019”.

“With Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), 612 farmers benefitted from fertiliser and seed supplies, 14,209 hectares were cultivated with a yield of 2.48 and a total production of 40,353.6 metric tonnes were realised,” Ms Govina added.

The DCE disclosed that under education, six classroom blocks were constructed for six schools in the district with four currently still under construction, the blocks included KG blocks and two six-unit classroom blocks with in different communities.

On accommodation for government staff, she said two three-bedroom bungalows and two teacher’s quarters were constructed, whilst the DCE’s four bedroom bungalow was under construction.

“With water facilities, two boreholes with hand pumps were constructed with four others constructed in partnership with the Rotary Club, all within six communities, and KVIPs were built in five schools,” the DCE added.

Under the road projects, Ms Govina stated that more than 49.8 kilometres of road were undergoing re-shaping within the district and progress was being made.

The DCE also urged all stakeholders to endure that much education was given out to voters in the impending district assembly elections and the referendum scheduled for December 17.

Also present were executives of the District Assembly and the Member of Parliament (MP) in the area, Mr Samuel Ayeh-Paye.

BY TIMES REPORTER