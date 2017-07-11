AYEEKO TO THE GALLANT THREE

According to Wikipedia, a satellite is an artificial object which has been intentionally placed into orbit. Such objects are sometimes called artificial satellites to distinguish them from natural satellites such as Earth; moon.

Historically, the Soviet Union is credited to be the first country to have launched the world’s first artificial satellite Sputnik into orbit in 1957.

Since then, about 6,600 satellites from more than 40 countries have been launched.

According to 2013 estimates, 3,600 still remain in orbit of those; about 1,000 were operational while the rest have outlived their usefulness.

The experts explain that satellites are used for many purposes. The common types include military and civilian Earth observation satellites, communication navigation weather satellites as well as space telescopes.

Many countries for both social and economic have ventured into space with Ghana being the latest nation to join the long list to launch a satellite into space.

Ghana deployed its first satellite dubbed Ghansat -1 into orbit that put the country on the international map as the first nation in Sub-Saharan Africa to launch a successful satellite into orbit.

This fact was made possible by three former students of the All Nations University namely Benjamin Bonsu, Joseph Quansah and Ernest Teye Matey.

The Times applauds the historic achievement of the three engineers whose efforts now pave the way for the country to explore the full benefit of satellite technology.

Indeed, one of the obvious benefits of the satellite is that Ghana can now obtain data on happenings on the coastal areas and the environment at a go.

Unlike on previous occasions where information is gathered at workstations at a time, with the deployment of the satellite, a camera on board the satellite is capable of taking pictures of the entire country instantly.

We believe that the satellite technology is going to support the country and impact on the socio-economic development of the country.

As we celebrate the successful launch of the satellite, we urge the government and all stakeholders to support the efforts or the school and the students to develop more satellites for the country.

We commend the efforts of the students and their collaborators and wish them success in their future endeavours.

Ayeeko!