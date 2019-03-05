Ayawaso West Assembly progresses steadily

PAyawaso West Municipal Assembly has procured four pick-up vehicles to boost administrative work.

The assembly has also procured a refuse compacting truck and three tricycles to address its sanitation challenges.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Sandra Owusu Ahenkorah, disclosed this last Monday, at a durbar to host the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Nii Ashitey, who was on an official visit to the newly created assembly at Abelenkpe in Accra.

She said though the assembly was only five months old, they had worked hard to make the President’s vision of making Greater Accra the neatest city in Africa fulfilled.

“Sanitation was vital on my agenda when I assumed duty as the MCE of the area. I had to grapple with filth that was generated and left unattended to at strategic places in the municipality, but now all these challenges had been addressed,” she said.

Madam Ahenkorah indicated that her outfit had worked assiduously to tailor their functions, in line with the key thematic areas of the Ghana Shared Growth Development Agenda (GSGDA).

“My workers and I have worked to ensure sustainable local economic development of the municipality for stable growth, and we have also ensured that municipal farmers are introduced to modern ways of farming, in order to increase production and income levels,” she stated.

She further stated that her unit had improved the transport network, social amenities and science, and information communication technology (ICT) facilities for the municipality.

The MCE, however, called for efforts to effectively motivate the various departments to give of their best, adding that “every staff is working below capacity due to inadequate infrastructure thereby hindering productivity.”

She said staff motivation was key to success because the achievement the assembly chalked was made possible by the collective involvements and guidance of her staff.

The MCE cited that the assembly, through its departments and units, deployed various programmes and activities in areas of health, agriculture, sanitation and waste management, revenue mobilisation, spatial planning and development control, hinting that the assembly would construct a bus terminal and a market at Shiashie this year.

Mr Ishmael Nii Ashitey lauded the assembly’s efforts and urged them to work harder to enhance the developmental agenda of the country, and also tasked them to partner the community to maintain a clean environment to boost economic activity.



By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

CAPTION: Mr Ashitey being assisted to commission the vehicles.PHOTO: Ayawaso/Samba/25/02/2019