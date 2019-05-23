Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly provides fence wall for 2 schools

THE Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly (ANMA) will today, May 23, 2019, commence construction work on a wire mesh fence and a fence wall for two schools in the area.

They are the Accra Girls Senior High School and Unity Cluster of Schools.

Under the project, the assembly would provide a wire mesh fence for the frontage of Accra Girls Senior High School, while Unity Cluster of Schools made of primary and kindergarten gets a cement block fence wall.

The assembly is funding these projects, which begin simultaneously, with internally generated fund and the common fund, Mr Aminu Mohammed Zakari, Municipal Chief Executive of the area told journalists yesterday when he cut the tape for commencement of work.

He said the assembly recognised the importance of Accra Girls, the only senior high school in the municipality and would ensure that the safety of students and teaching staff was not compromised.

Mr Zakari noted that the activities of hawkers and other businesses posed a threat to the school, adding that there was the need to take remedial measures to put the land into good use.

The headmistress of Accra Girls Senior School, Mrs Joyce Acolatse, thanked the ANWA boss and told him that the school intends to beautify the place with flowers.

At the Unity Cluster of Schools, Mr Daniel Nsiah, the Circuit Supervisor for Kotobabi Education Directorate, said, he hoped the fence wall would stop the activities of criminals who had turned the school into a safe haven at night.

Mr Zakari told staff of the school that the ANMA would ensure the life of pupils and law abiding residents were safe.

He said plans were advanced to rebuild a dilapidated junior school situated on the premises of Unity Cluster of Schools.

Meanwhile, the MCE had announced that the assembly would undertake road maintenance works on identified roads not in good condition in the municipality.



BY MALIK SULLEMANA