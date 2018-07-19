AWCON pitches to be ready October

Pitches earmarked for use for the upcoming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) to be hosted by Ghana from November 17 to December 1 would be ready by October, says Green Grass Technologies Sports Services Managing Director, Frank Boahene.

The company is renovating pitches at the Accra Sports Stadium, El Wak Sports Stadium, Presec Park, Legon, Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Robert Mensah Stadium and the Nduom Stadium which have all been designated as venues to host games and serve as training facilities for the teams.

Mr. Boahene told the Times Sports on Monday that works have begun in earnest and was going on concurrently at all the venues.

The company which started works at the Accra Sports Stadium pitch last week said they are within schedule and would deliver quality pitches for the tournament.

When the Times Sports visited the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, surveyors were sighted busily working ahead of grading works.

Mr. Boahene noted that the final works on the levels would take place by the end of the week after which the planting of the Bermuda grass seed lawns would be planted.

The second and final phase of works which is the maintenance would start in August through to October when the playing surface would be ready for use.

He revealed that works on the Cape Coast Stadium pitch was completed last week and have entered into the maintenance stage whiles the El Wak Stadium pitch has little work left to be done on it.

“Work on the other pitches is moving on speedily at various degrees and would be delivered on time for the tournament.”

According to him “there is huge support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the AWCON tournament and together we would deliver great playing surface to celebrate the women’s game come November.”

Mr. Boahene said when completed the pitches will last between five to 10 years provided there is a very good maintenance manual to be followed religiously.