Avornyotse wins MTN Invitational golf

Geoffrey Avornyotse posted a net score of 38 to emerge winner of the ultimate prize at the MTN Invitational golf tournament played at the Celebrity Golf Club on Saturday.

The last MTN golf competition of the year saw the Celebrity Club golfer beat a stiff competition from some of the best golfers in the country to walk away with a trophy, a Huawei phone and other souvenirs from the sponsors.

He was followed by Gabriel Ayiwah with 37 points in second and Mathias Dorfe in third position with a score of 36 in the Men’s Group A event.

In the Ladies Group A event, Vivian Dick walked away with the ultimate trophy of an iPad Air and other products from MTN.

The 30-year-old beat a field that includes Mona Myers Lamptey to win the Ladies event with a score of 35.

Mrs Owusu-Adjapong was runner-up with 34 points while Mrs Myers Lamptey followed as second runner-up with 32 points on comeback.

Other winners on the day include, Helen Appah who took home the Ladies Group B event with 36 points.

The Men Group B event was won by Bemguo Mimis with 46 points, followed by Maxwell Prah and Alfred Baku with 37 and 35 points for second and third positions in that order.

Speaking at the event, Samuel Koranteng of MTN said Saturday’s event reaffirms their commitment to the development of golf in the country.

He expressed appreciation to the golfers that defied the rains and stayed for the competition to crown an exciting year of activities by MTN.

“It has been an extraordinary year for MTN especially with the MTN Foundation which has given back to customers for their support over the years. The foundation is 10 years old and has invested $13.3 million within the period in health, education and sports”, he stated.

He added that, there would be other interesting events lined up for next year as they continue to appreciate the efforts of customers in the golf fraternity and beyond.

Mr Koranteng congratulated the winners for their efforts, adding that, the event has been successful and looking forward to another year of such competitions.

By Michael D. Abayateye