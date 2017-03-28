Aveyime, Sogakope attract investors from 3 countries

A group of investors from the US, Dubai and China have expressed interest to build an agro-industrial enclave at Aveyime and Sogakope in the Volta Region, to promote agro-processing in the country.

The investors, who were in the country yesterday, held a meeting with the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, in Accra, and promised to help revamp the Aveyime Rice Factory.

A source at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture told The Ghanaian Times that the project sought to revamp the Aveyime rice project, build an industrial hub similar to Tema and establish factories that would convert raw materials into finished products.

Dr Akoto briefed the team on the “Planting for Food and Jobs,” a flagship agriculture policy being pursued by the government to boost agriculture and create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

The head of the delegation, Jon Vandercherver, expressed confidence in the country’s enabling environment, and promised to take advantage of the opportunities abound in the country to invest and create jobs.

According to the source, the team had agreed to hold further consultations with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Trade and Industries to sign an agreement for the commencement of the multibillion dollar project, expected to be executed in three years.

“The fact-finding team has been in the country to do a feasibility studies and had agreed to hold further consultations to expedite action to bring the project on stream,” the source said.

It is recalled that the Aveyime Rice Factory was established with 60 per cent shares held by Praire Volta Limited, and 30 per cent each by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Ghana Commercial Bank, to boost rice production and reduce rice import bill in the country.

The project has been abandoned and become a white elephant, due to technical and financial hitches.

By Salifu Abdul-Rahaman