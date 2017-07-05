Audit committee for MoELR inaugurated

A Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wereko Brobbey yesterday inaugurated a five-member audit committee for the ministry to ensure prudent financial management by the staff.

They are made up of external members from the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), the Institute of the Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG) and a senior member of the State Attorney.

The members are John Osei, IAA; Emmanuel Oteng, ICAG; Emmanuel Adjorlolo, Ministry of Finance; Mrs Mercy Offei-Koranteng, IAA and Ms Helena Frencher, a Senior State Attorney.

Speaking at ceremony in Accra, Mr Brobbey said the Audit Committee is a requirement by the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

He explained that the Act mandates members of the committee to help the ministry meet the increasing demand for transparency and accountability by providing oversight responsibility.

“ In addition the mandate of the committee requires ensuring management of the ministry in the implementation of recommendations contained in the Internal Audit Reports, Auditor General’s Reports, decisions of the Public Account Committee of Parliament and reports of the Internal Monitoring Unit” he said.

Mr Brobbey said the ministry would provide the needed support and further give the committee the utmost cooperation to enable them function effectively and efficient as expected.

The acting director-general of the Internal Audit Agency, Ransford Agyei who swore in the members, tasked them to perform their duties diligently in order to protect the public purse.

He said the committee has the authority to demand any financial report of the ministry for scrutiny.

Mr Agyei said it is the obligation of the committee to oversee that funds allocated to the ministry were used judiciously.

He advised the committee to read the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), to acquit themselves to their roles and duties as stipulated.

By Bernard Benghan