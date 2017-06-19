ATU holds 3rd Sports Awards

The third edition of the Accra Technical University (ATU) Sports Awards ceremony to celebrate successful sportsmen and women and officials of the institution was held on Friday with female athlete, Rabiatu Ofoli and Abdul Mutalib Alhassan winning the topmost Sports Personality Award in their respective categories.

The duo stood tall among their peers following their respective roles in the overall performance of Team ATU at the 11th edition of the Ghana Polytechnic and Technical Universities Sports Association (GHAPSA) games held at Bolgatanga.

Ofoli, a Level 100 student of the University won medals in table tennis, badminton and other disciplines while Alhassan captained the all-conquering basketball team.

They were given citations and trophies.

Certificates were also presented to members of the basketball team that won bronze at the 2017 UPAC games as well as silver and gold medalists from the GHAPSA games.

Conspicuously missing from the honours list was the football team that failed to reach the medal zone but vowed to make amends at the next games to be hosted by ATU.

Special awards were also presented to coaches and other officials associated with the team including the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sylvester Achio for the support and development for sports under his tenure.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Achio commended the sports team for continuously making the school proud and pledged to make the awards an annual affair if they continue to excel.

He said the institution would increase the number of students that will exhibit sportsmanship as ‘we hope to develop and promote talents that will in future benefit the entire nation.’

The Sports Manager of the School, Princeworth Anane-Asare, commended the student for overcoming the harsh weather conditions at Bolgatanga to emerge the best.

He said, ‘we will continue with our tradition of going so far to become the best and not the worst,’ and cautioned the students against complacency.

The Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edmund Ameko said the school will continue to put in place structures to remain a formidable force in sports.

