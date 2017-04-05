Attram: I’m not cause of Oly’s woes

Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Godwin Attram has reiterated that he is not the cause of the club’s poor start to the premier league.

A section of the club’s management board is clamouring for Attram to be ousted from his position as the Head Coach following their underwhelming start to the campaign.

“It’s their concern but most technical men who have watched us play will tell you it’s not the fault of the coach that the team is not winning. When a team is playing well and results are not forthcoming, how can you put the blame on the coach? the 39-year-old quizzed on Happy FM.

“But I don’t know how some board members in Ghana understand football and due to this, I deliberately avoided the post match presser after our game against Dwarfs, because I might be forced to say something which could wreck our season.”

“I always put the interest of the club first; therefore I don’t think I become happy whenever the team is going through tough times. Every coach in the world has been criticized before and I am not different but there are certain things which people say, and I’m forced to reply.

Nevertheless, I respect Amarkai Amarteifio a lot and because of that I try my best to avoid replying them, but if I decide to open the can of worms to the public, I don’t think we will be able to compete in the league again.”

After eight games, the club recorded their first victory on Sunday when they inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Sports Stadium.