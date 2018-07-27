Atta Mills Mem. hockey tomorrow

The fifth edition of the annual John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Hockey Tournament will be held tomorrow at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.

It will draw teams from the men and women divisions as well as the masters’ categories.

According to the organisers, this year’s event will commemorate the sixth anniversary of the death of the former President who the event was named after.

In the men’s division, GRA will be joined by Police and Exchequers; the women’s division will have GRA, Police and Extinguishers as Citizens, NDK Financiers, Multistix, and Golden Sticks battle in the masters’ category.

Police men will engage Exchequers in the opening game at 7am. It will be followed by Police Ladies versus Extinguishers, Multistix versus Citizens and NDK against Golden Sticks.

GRA and Police men will continue the action in the men’s category, followed by GRA Ladies Vs Extinguishers in the ladies division; Citizens will take on NDK, Multistix cross swords with Golden Sticks whiles GRA Ladies come up against Police Ladies.

The final round of matches would see NDK and Multistix coming up against each other, Citizens will play Golden Sticks, GRA men will slug it out with Exchequers with K.N.Owusu XI coming up against an Atta Mills XI side, which is expected to feature the late President’s son, Kofi Mills.

According to the organisers, matches would last for 30 minutes with winners earning two points and one for the loser. In case of a draw, the FIH rules on shoot-out will be used including the eight seconds rule to arrive at a winner.

Vice chairman of the Greater Accra Hockey Association (GAHA), Mr Tamakloe said the hockey fraternity will forever remember the late president for his immense contribution to the promotion and development of sports in general and hockey in particular.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY