Atletico late show stuns Juventus

A brilliant second half saw Juventus score two lovely goals on the counter before Atletico flew back at them, Hector Herrera’s late header earning a deserved draw.

Atletico had by far the better of a first half that could not rustle up the anticipated intensity, but then on 48 minutes, Leonardo Bonucci and Gonzalo Higuain combined to find Juan Cuadrado in the penalty area; he took a touch before pasting a pearler of a finish past Jan Oblak and into the top corner.

Juve repeated the trick just 17 minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo feeding Alex Sandro, whose perfect cross was punished home by Blaise Matuidi.

But Atletico refused to give in, the Diego Simeone used his substitutions wisely, Angel Correa and Vitolo giving his team renewed impetus. And, on 70 minutes, they found a livener, Jose Gimenez setting up Stefan Savic to nod home, before Hector Herrera, another sub who making his Atleti debut, hurled himself at a corner to equalise in the final minute of the match. – Eurosport