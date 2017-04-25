Association of African Universities launches 14th General Confab

The fourteenth General Conference and Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Association of African Universities (AAU) has been launched in Accra.

The programme slated for June 5 to June 8 this year in Accra would be held on the theme, ‘AAU @50: Achievements, challenges and prospects for sustainable development in Africa.’

Speaking at the launch, the Secretary General of AAU, Professor Etienne E. Ehile said the General Conference was the highest decision body of the AAU.

He said the conference was being held to bring all the relevant stakeholders in tertiary education delivery to discuss measures to promote and strengthen African universities and tertiary education delivery.

“Over 500 executives from academia and industry spread across the African continent will be in attendance to discuss and shape the way forward for African Higher Education, in line with African Union’s Agenda 2063,” Prof Ehile said.

He said the conference would discuss five sub themes namely, ‘Promoting science, technology and innovation through higher education’, ‘Curriculum reform as key to graduate employability and entrepreneurship’, ‘the role of higher education in managing the environment’.

The rest Prof Ehile mentioned were: ‘Higher education as a tool for promoting democratic governance,’ and ‘Mobilising resources for higher education in Africa.’

He said the conference would have business sessions, scientific presentations, panel discussions and a pre-conference online discussion on the various themes of the programme and an exhibition where student researchers would exhibit their innovations in the specific fields.

The Secretary General said the programme would provide a platform for participants to learn about new developments in fields like science, technology and environment, as well as on issues such as, climate change and graduate employability.

Prof Ehile encouraged all higher education institutions and industry players in Ghana to take part in the programme to promote quality higher education in Ghana.

He also entreated the private sector to take advantage of the programme to showcase their products and meet key stakeholders in the educational sector in Africa.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Oduro Owusu expressed delight about the upcoming conference and urged all stakeholders to take active part in the programme.

He entreated the media to highlight on the reforms currently being undertaken by the various universities in the country to make students relevant to the job industry, rather than focusing on sensational issues about the universities.

Prof Owusu called on African governments to increase their financial support towards education on the continent to enable the education institutions to produce students with the skills needed for the job industry.