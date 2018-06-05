Assemblies asked to up revenue collection performance

Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Eastern Regional Minister, has asked Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the area to make sure that internally generated revenue targets set by the assemblies are not missed.

The poor revenue collection performance by many of the municipal and district assemblies (MDAs) should not continue.

Mr Darfour, who was addressing a meeting of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Koforidua, could not hide his disappointment at the underperformance by most of the MDAs, and said they needed to up their game.

As of the end of April, only eight out of the 26, had hit 33 per cent of their set revenue target for the year.

What had been raked in by the remaining was below the projected figures with one of them having collected as low as eight per cent of its revenue target.

He told the MDCEs that with such performance, the assemblies would struggle to implement projects in their medium term development plans to transform the lives of the people.

Mr Darfour disclosed that the application of 54 companies to establish factories in 17 of the districts, under the One district One factory (1D1F) policy, had been approved.

He added that the region had met all the requirements for the implementation of the government’s signature projects.

Mr Darfour appealed to the Regional House of Chiefs to go the extra mile to peacefully resolve chieftaincy disputes threatening the peace and hampering socio-economic development in parts of the region. -GNA